Beard & Hair Cream

An essential product to your beard grooming routine to help moisturise and keep your beard hair hydrated. A specially formulated beard cream with key& ingredients to soften and tame anything from stubble, short beards to the longest manes.

This conditioning cream can also be used to style and hydrate your hair and help maintain your curl pattern.

Suitable for coarse, dry, kinky and curly hair types

All products are 100% Vegan|Certified By The Vegan Society