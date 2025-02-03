Three Step Method | Beard Care Set

Growth Oil, Balm and Cream Set.

Growth Oil

Handmade from 100% natural ingredients. Our extra strength growth oil is enriched with nutrients to immediately condition the hair, strengthen hair follicles, and improve growth. Helps to reduce itching whilst ensuring the skin underneath is moisturised.

Balm

A conditioning beard balm specially formulated to moisturise, condition, soften, and help style your beard. Enriched with key essential oils and candelilla cera which helps to seal in moisture and give your beard added hold.

Cream

An essential product to your beard grooming routine to help moisturise and keep your beard hair hydrated. A specially formulated beard cream with key& ingredients to soften and tame anything from stubble, short beards to the longest manes.

This conditioning cream can also be used to style and hydrate your hair and help maintain your curl pattern.

Suitable for coarse, dry, kinky and curly hair types

All products are 100% Vegan|Certified By The Vegan Society