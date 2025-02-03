Earth Rated 120 Poop Bags on 8 Refill Rolls

This one's a classic!

Our 100% Leak-Proof Guarantee leaves a 0% chance you’ll experience any dreaded poop-to-hand contact.

These extra-thick bags can hold any size poop securely and are also designed to block unpleasant smells.

Key Features:

Extra-long & extra-strong bags to protect your hands

100% Leak-Proof Guarantee

Pairs perfectly with our dispenser

Recyclable packaging

None of our bags nor any of our packaging contains any latex

Picking up poop has never been so easy!

Our mission: To create high-quality innovative products designed to help make cleaning up after your pet less of a chore, so you can get back to what’s important: petting dogs!

Details matter! And when it comes to poop, we don’t take any chances.

A great deal of thought goes into every product we produce to then make the user experience as easy as possible.

We also suggest storing them in a dry, cool area, as light and heat can accelerate the breakdown process.