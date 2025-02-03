Cooks Professional Index Chopping Board Set | 4-Piece Non Slip in Dark Grey | Durable and Easy Clean

Easily identifiable Each board has its own food tab to prevent cross-contamination as well as being colour coded to make life even easier for you

Hygienic These non-porous chopping boards are designed so that germs and bacteria cannot go beneath the surface of the board

Easy to clean The chopping boards are dishwasher safe

Non-slip Each board features 4 non-slip silicone corners so that you can chop and slice safely in the knowledge that your board isn’t budging, they also come with a handy stand so you can store the boards away neatly

Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty.

Cooks Professional Non-Slip Index Chopping Boards

Make food preparation even easier with this four-piece chopping board set from Cooks Professional. This set of four fabulous, index style chopping boards will aid you in the preparation of food and ensure food is prepared safely by reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

The illustrated and coloured tabs are in a staggered order, making it easy to identify the correct board for the food type you are preparing. The set includes chopping boards for fruit and vegetables, raw meat, cooked food, and fish. The boards are dishwasher safe. Unlike wooden chopping boards, they are non-porous, meaning that bacteria from the food you prepare cannot permeate the board and potentially contaminate it for future use.

When not in use, the chopping boards can be neatly stored away in their sturdy, slim base to protect them.

Extended Warranty

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

