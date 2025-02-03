Marketplace.
image 1 of #winning Slot Machine 2024

#winning Slot Machine 2024

No ratings yet

Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

#winning Slot Machine 2024
Bring the thrill of the arcade to your desk with the Lucky Slot Machine! This compact gem operates just like the classic arcade machines, allowing you to play with real coins for an authentic experience. Perfect for adding a dash of fun to your workspace or home, it requires 2x AA batteries (not included) to get the action going. Spin the reels and enjoy the excitement anytime! Elevate your desk game with this must-have!
Requires 2x AA batteries (not included) to power the action.
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here