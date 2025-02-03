GFW Colonial Corner Wall Shelf Unit - Grey

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

In the smallest room in the house, it’s a smart move to lift some storage solutions from the floor to the walls. A corner shelf unit turns a neglected space into a useful display area that’s perfect for designer perfumes, fragrant bath oils and ornaments. This colonial-style two-shelf unit is available in a soft white or grey painted finish and beautifully showcases the feature tongue-and-groove effect.

In the smallest room in the house, it’s a smart move to lift some storage solutions from the floor to the walls. A corner shelf unit turns a neglected space into a useful display area that’s perfect for designer perfumes, fragrant bath oils and ornaments. This colonial-style two-shelf unit is available in a soft white or grey painted finish and beautifully showcases the feature tongue-and-groove effect.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.