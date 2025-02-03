Chuckit! Indoor Ball For Dogs Soft Dog Toy Puppy Chew Toy Fetch Dog Ball

The Chuckit!® Indoor Ball is the perfect complement to wet or cold days; hardwood floors or late-night games of fetch inside. Made from textured chenille fabric that is ideal for small dogs and puppies. The soft construction is safe for indoor use and features Bounceflex Core technology for a lightweight design which makes it soft enough when meeting a wall or furniture while still giving it just the right amount of bounce for indoor playtime. The multilayer construction provides added durability for long-lasting use.

INDOOR PLAY: Plush ball features a lightweight design that protects surfaces in the home while providing an exciting bounce for pets

INTERACTIVE: Circular design of the Indoor Ball allows the toy to roll across tile and hardwood floors for pets that enjoy ground pursuit, making them great dog toys for boredom

SMALL DOG AND PUPPY TOY: Made from textured, chenille fabric, these soft indoor balls make great puppy toys

HIGH-VISIBILITY COLORS: Pets and pet parents can easily spot the blue and orange colours of the plush dog ball

DURABILITY: The Bounceflex core technology protects surfaces in the home from impact and makes the ball hard-wearing