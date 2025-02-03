Marketplace.
image 1 of Sons Anti Hair Loss Conditioner - DHT Blocking Formula - 6 Pack

Sons Anti Hair Loss Conditioner - DHT Blocking Formula - 6 Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£69.99

£69.99/each

Sold and sent by CareforSons

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sons Anti Hair Loss Conditioner - DHT Blocking Formula - 6 Pack
WHAT IS DHT-BLOCKING CONDITIONER? DHT is a hormone that may cause male pattern hair loss; it binds to hair follicles, leading to shrinkage and loss. Sons Conditioner contains saw palmetto, a natural DHT blocker that reduces the DHT levels in the scalpHOW DO I USE IT? The DHT-blocking conditioner should be used as part of your daily showering routine. Gently massage it into your scalp for 30-60 seconds, leave it in for 60-90 seconds, and rinse with warm water. Replaces regular conditionerWHAT DOES IT CONTAIN? Our conditioner contains Serenoa Serrulata fruit extract (Saw Palmetto), Argan oil, citrus oil, amino acids, Biotin, hydrolyzed wheat protein, Tetraselmis Suecica extract, preservatives, softening and moisturising agentsWHY SHOULD I USE THIS CONDITIONER? Any man looking to fight against male pattern hair loss and better nourish their hair can benefit by using Sons Strengthening Conditioner. Most effective when used in conjunction with Sons Strengthening ShampooWHAT IS INCLUDED? 6x 200ml bottle of Strengthening Conditioner

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Citric Acid, C15-19 Alkane, Cetrimonium Chloride, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Piroctone Olamine, Zinc PCA, Mannitol, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sodium PCA, Tetraselmis Suecica Extract, Serenoa Serrulata Fruit Extract, Sodium Lactate, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Lactic Acid, PCA, Potassium Sorbate, Biotin, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Valine, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Limonene
Sold by CareforSons (CareforSons LTD)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here