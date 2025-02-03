Marketplace.
Traditional and Elegant Mat White Resin 5x7 Picture Frame Landscape or Portrait

Traditional and elegant resin sculptured picture frame with subtle floral double trim design in a mat white finish. Please note that this frame is hand-painted giving a vintage and classic look and would make a beautiful gift for any occasion or to be used in the home or business. This model can be used for landscape or portrait table free standing as well as wall hung using the attached D-ring clips. This curved rectangular picture frame holds a single 5" x 7" photograph. The actual frame measurements are as follows: Height - 9", Width - 7". Complete with luxurious black velveteen backing and mounted strut and clear glass front protective cover.
