Modern and Chic Mat White Wood Effect A4 Certificate Frame for Wall or Table

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Contemporary and stylish high-quality mat white wood effect plastic A4 certificate frame with clear acrylic protective shield. This frame would make a beautiful gift for any occasion or to be used in the home or any business setting. This model can be used for wall hanging and table mounting in either portrait or landscape orientation using the clips attached. This stylish rectangular frame holds a single A4 print, picture or certificate. Lacquer coated and tarnish resistant. Complete with matching black strut for free standing.

Contemporary and stylish high-quality mat white wood effect plastic A4 certificate frame with clear acrylic protective shield. This frame would make a beautiful gift for any occasion or to be used in the home or any business setting. This model can be used for wall hanging and table mounting in either portrait or landscape orientation using the clips attached. This stylish rectangular frame holds a single A4 print, picture or certificate. Lacquer coated and tarnish resistant. Complete with matching black strut for free standing.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.