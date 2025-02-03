Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 87cm Cat Scratching Post 3 in 1 Cat Scratcher w/ Track Ball Toy

PawHut 87cm Cat Scratching Post 3 in 1 Cat Scratcher w/ Track Ball Toy

No ratings yet

Write a review

£48.99

£48.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut 87cm Cat Scratching Post 3 in 1 Cat Scratcher w/ Track Ball Toy
Discover the PawHut kitten scratching post, a playground for your feline friend! This 3-in-1 design not only features a sisal-covered post for their scratching delight but also boasts a turntable rail with 2 trackballs and a toy ball to keep them entertained and active, all while protecting your furniture. Great designed for indoor cats, this cat post is a wonderful fun corner!● 3 in 1 design serves multiple functions for cat entertainment;● Includes scratching post, turntable rail and toy ball for play;● Covered in sisal;● Constructed from MDF with a large base for stability;● Protects furniture by satisfying the cat's natural scratching instincts;● Assembly required;● Colour: Oak;● Material: MDF, Sisal;● Overall Dimensions: 39.5W x 39.5D x 87Hcm;● Base: 39.5W x 39.5Dcm;● Each Post: 14.5L x 14.5W x 40Hcm;● Top: 20L x 20W x 1.5Dcm;● Turntable Rail: 40D x 40Wcm (lower), 30W x 30Dcm(upper);● Track Ball: Φ2.5cm;● Maximum Load: 10kg;● Item Label: D30-833V01AK;
Triple fun design: Combines a cat scratching post, an engaging turntable rail with track balls and a dangling toy ball to meet your cat's play and scratch needs.Sisal-covered: The scratching post wrapped in natural sisal material not only meet your cat's scratching instincts but also helps protect your furniture from damage.Stable foundation: Crafted from MDF with a large base and non-slip foot pad, this corner cat scratcher ensures stability and support for your feline's safety during use.
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here