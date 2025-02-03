PawHut 87cm Cat Scratching Post 3 in 1 Cat Scratcher w/ Track Ball Toy

Discover the PawHut kitten scratching post, a playground for your feline friend! This 3-in-1 design not only features a sisal-covered post for their scratching delight but also boasts a turntable rail with 2 trackballs and a toy ball to keep them entertained and active, all while protecting your furniture. Great designed for indoor cats, this cat post is a wonderful fun corner! ● 3 in 1 design serves multiple functions for cat entertainment; ● Includes scratching post, turntable rail and toy ball for play; ● Covered in sisal; ● Constructed from MDF with a large base for stability; ● Protects furniture by satisfying the cat's natural scratching instincts; ● Assembly required; ● Colour: Oak; ● Material: MDF, Sisal; ● Overall Dimensions: 39.5W x 39.5D x 87Hcm; ● Base: 39.5W x 39.5Dcm; ● Each Post: 14.5L x 14.5W x 40Hcm; ● Top: 20L x 20W x 1.5Dcm; ● Turntable Rail: 40D x 40Wcm (lower), 30W x 30Dcm(upper); ● Track Ball: Φ2.5cm; ● Maximum Load: 10kg; ● Item Label: D30-833V01AK;

Triple fun design: Combines a cat scratching post, an engaging turntable rail with track balls and a dangling toy ball to meet your cat's play and scratch needs. Sisal-covered: The scratching post wrapped in natural sisal material not only meet your cat's scratching instincts but also helps protect your furniture from damage. Stable foundation: Crafted from MDF with a large base and non-slip foot pad, this corner cat scratcher ensures stability and support for your feline's safety during use.

