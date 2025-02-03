HOMCOM Rocking Horse, Plush Ride On Unicorn with Songs, Seatbelt, Pink
● Pressing the ear activates enchanting 32 songs
● Solid wood base and safety belt enhance security
● Wrapped in soft plush for extra comfort
● Suitable for children aged 18-36 months
● Requires assembly
● Colour: Pink
● Material: Plush, wood, metal, PP cotton
● Overall Dimensions: 65L x 35W x 45Hcm
● Seat: 23L x 23W x 27Hcm
● Base: 65L x 33Wcm (Pedal Included)
● Maximum Load: 30kg
● Recommended Age: 18-36 months
● Standard Age: 18+ months
● Standard: EN71-1-2-3
● Item Label: 330-161V00PK
|Type
|Other
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Assembly Required
|Yes
|Suitable for (age)
|18 - 36 months
|Batteries Included
|Yes
|Number Of Batteries Required
|2
|Voice Activated
|Yes
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
