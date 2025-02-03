HOMCOM Rocking Horse, Plush Ride On Unicorn with Songs, Seatbelt, Pink

Discover the charm of the HOMCOM Ride on Horse, a delightful unicorn-shaped rocking horse that enchants with songs when its ear is pressed. Wrapped in soft plush and crafted with a solid wood base, it includes a safety belt for secure fun. Suitable for tots aged 18-36 months, this baby ride on rocking horse turns playtime into a magical adventure! ● Unicorn shape delights children with its magical appearance

● Pressing the ear activates enchanting 32 songs

● Solid wood base and safety belt enhance security

● Wrapped in soft plush for extra comfort

● Suitable for children aged 18-36 months

● Requires assembly

● Colour: Pink

● Material: Plush, wood, metal, PP cotton

● Overall Dimensions: 65L x 35W x 45Hcm

● Seat: 23L x 23W x 27Hcm

● Base: 65L x 33Wcm (Pedal Included)

● Maximum Load: 30kg

● Recommended Age: 18-36 months

● Standard Age: 18+ months

● Standard: EN71-1-2-3

● Item Label: 330-161V00PK



Unicorn shape delights children with its magical appearance "Pressing the ear activates enchanting 32 songs" "Solid wood base and safety belt enhance security"

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD