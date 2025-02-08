Marketplace.
Ride on Elephant Rocker Children Rocking Horse Grey Nursery Rhymes Kids Toy Game

Ride on Elephant Rocker Children Rocking Horse Grey Nursery Rhymes Kids Toy Game
This HOMCOM rocking elephant is a great toy for your child, with its ability to rock and play pre-recorded songs when you or your child presses the elephant ear. Made from a metal structure and wooden base it is very stable and it is covered with a plush material. This toy will be a great addition to any child’s enjoyment and wellbeing.• Soft plush surface makes kids feel comfortable
• Durable poplar wood and reinforced steel rocking frame is stable and lightweight
• Cute elephant design is attractive for your kid, plus surface is soft
• Easy-grip front handlebar included for your kid’s safety
• Easy-access music button with 32 nursery rhymes when the ear are pressed
• 3 x LR44 batteries required(included)
• Suitable for Kids: 18 months and up
• Certified by EN71-1、EN71-2、EN71-3, 6P, AZO, EN62115, EMC
• Character: Elephant
• Colour: Grey
• Material: Plush, Wood, PP cotton, Metal
• Overall Dimension: 61L x 23W x 43H (cm)
• Seat Height: 30cm
• Base Size: 60L x 32.5W (cm)
• Recommended for ages 18 months and older
• Net Weight: 2.2kg
• Weight Capacity: 60kg
• Accessories: 3 LR44 batteries
• Custom Label: 330-048
