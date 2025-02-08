Ride on Elephant Rocker Children Rocking Horse Grey Nursery Rhymes Kids Toy Game
£35.99
£35.99/each
Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
• Durable poplar wood and reinforced steel rocking frame is stable and lightweight
• Cute elephant design is attractive for your kid, plus surface is soft
• Easy-grip front handlebar included for your kid’s safety
• Easy-access music button with 32 nursery rhymes when the ear are pressed
• 3 x LR44 batteries required(included)
• Suitable for Kids: 18 months and up
• Certified by EN71-1、EN71-2、EN71-3, 6P, AZO, EN62115, EMC
• Character: Elephant
• Colour: Grey
• Material: Plush, Wood, PP cotton, Metal
• Overall Dimension: 61L x 23W x 43H (cm)
• Seat Height: 30cm
• Base Size: 60L x 32.5W (cm)
• Recommended for ages 18 months and older
• Net Weight: 2.2kg
• Weight Capacity: 60kg
• Accessories: 3 LR44 batteries
• Custom Label: 330-048
|Type
|Other
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Assembly Required
|Yes
|Suitable for (age)
|18 - 36 months
|Batteries Included
|Yes
|Number Of Batteries Required
|3
|Voice Activated
|Yes
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
- £6 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 5am
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review