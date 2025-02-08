Ride on Elephant Rocker Children Rocking Horse Grey Nursery Rhymes Kids Toy Game

This HOMCOM rocking elephant is a great toy for your child, with its ability to rock and play pre-recorded songs when you or your child presses the elephant ear. Made from a metal structure and wooden base it is very stable and it is covered with a plush material. This toy will be a great addition to any child’s enjoyment and wellbeing. • Soft plush surface makes kids feel comfortable

• Durable poplar wood and reinforced steel rocking frame is stable and lightweight

• Cute elephant design is attractive for your kid, plus surface is soft

• Easy-grip front handlebar included for your kid’s safety

• Easy-access music button with 32 nursery rhymes when the ear are pressed

• 3 x LR44 batteries required(included)

• Suitable for Kids: 18 months and up

• Certified by EN71-1、EN71-2、EN71-3, 6P, AZO, EN62115, EMC

• Character: Elephant

• Colour: Grey

• Material: Plush, Wood, PP cotton, Metal

• Overall Dimension: 61L x 23W x 43H (cm)

• Seat Height: 30cm

• Base Size: 60L x 32.5W (cm)

• Recommended for ages 18 months and older

• Net Weight: 2.2kg

• Weight Capacity: 60kg

• Accessories: 3 LR44 batteries

• Custom Label: 330-048



