Lola's Lashes Natural Pre-mapped Pre-Glued Lashes

Introducing the Pre-mapped Naturals Trio by Lola's Lashes, a thoughtfully crafted multipack that celebrates the beauty of simplicity.

This exclusive set includes three pairs of the same natural lash style, each one designed to enhance your everyday look with a seamless and graceful touch.

About our Pre-Glued Lashes

For those who need their look to last all day, and even beyond, a proper application can extend wear for up to 5 days.

The beauty of our press-on lashes lies in their ease of use – you can apply them in under 3 minutes.

With our revolutionary Ela-stick™ technology, these lashes promise the strongest hold on the market.

• 5-Day Hold

• Waterproof, showerproof and wind-proof

• Under-lash application for a seamless finish

• Leading pre-bond adhesive for a secure hold

• Under 3-minute application to fit your lifestyle

• Hassle-free removal - no remover required

Whether you're at home or on the move, our press-on lashes come in a portable plastic case, making them the ideal companion for a quick touch-up or a full application, anytime, anywhere.