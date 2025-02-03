Marketplace.
image 1 of Lola's Lashes Natural Pre-mapped Pre-Glued Lashes

Lola's Lashes Natural Pre-mapped Pre-Glued Lashes

£16.00

£16.00/each

Introducing the Pre-mapped Naturals Trio by Lola's Lashes, a thoughtfully crafted multipack that celebrates the beauty of simplicity.This exclusive set includes three pairs of the same natural lash style, each one designed to enhance your everyday look with a seamless and graceful touch.About our Pre-Glued LashesFor those who need their look to last all day, and even beyond, a proper application can extend wear for up to 5 days.The beauty of our press-on lashes lies in their ease of use – you can apply them in under 3 minutes.With our revolutionary Ela-stick™ technology, these lashes promise the strongest hold on the market.• 5-Day Hold• Waterproof, showerproof and wind-proof• Under-lash application for a seamless finish• Leading pre-bond adhesive for a secure hold• Under 3-minute application to fit your lifestyle• Hassle-free removal - no remover requiredWhether you're at home or on the move, our press-on lashes come in a portable plastic case, making them the ideal companion for a quick touch-up or a full application, anytime, anywhere.
Ingredients

Ingredients:, Polyisobutene, Polyacrylic Acid, Hydrogenated Styrene/Butadiene Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate
