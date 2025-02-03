BTFY Jewellery Stand, Acrylic Cosmetic & Jewellery Storage

Never lose your jewellery again with our organiser, complete with numerous compartments for easy organisation. Featuring a transparent acrylic frame, you'll be able to look in and view your jewellery from the outside without having to lift a finger. The clear design also makes this sleek organiser pair well with virtually any home, and no two are the same thanks to the aesthetic changes dependent on which contents are held within. The compact organiser is small enough to fit in almost any space, whilst boasting a large capacity. Easily store away your jewellery thanks to the 9 drawer hooks for rings, 6 drawers for necklaces, and 2 closet compartments for large jewellery pieces and cosmetics.

Elegantly clear finish to easily find jewellery 6 storage drawers, 9 hooks & 2 closet compartments Made from high quality grade moulded PS acrylic

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)