VonHaus Heavy Duty Large Magnetic Tool Holders

Set of 3, keep your workbench clear and your tools organised with the VonHaus magnetic tool holders. Arrange each configurable magnetic tool strip side by side or separately to suit your needs. Constructed from durable steel with a powerful magnetic force, the magnetic holder can hold tools up to 1.8kg. Easily mount screwdrivers, hammers, wrenches, spanners, and more. Not only does the tool holders design save floor space, it keeps your everyday tools logically displayed within easy reach too. Grab the tool you need straight away, no rummaging required. Simply attach each magnetic tool holder to the wall using the included fixings. Or why not fix them to the front of your worktable? At 60cm wide, create extensive garage tool storage anywhere. All our products are backed by a minimum 2 year warranty, so you can be safe in the knowledge that if anything happens we're here for you. Use our products with confidence.

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)