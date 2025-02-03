Marketplace.
image 1 of VonHaus Heavy Duty Large Magnetic Tool Holders

VonHaus Heavy Duty Large Magnetic Tool Holders

No ratings yet

Write a review
Product data sheet

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonHaus Heavy Duty Large Magnetic Tool Holders
Set of 3, keep your workbench clear and your tools organised with the VonHaus magnetic tool holders. Arrange each configurable magnetic tool strip side by side or separately to suit your needs. Constructed from durable steel with a powerful magnetic force, the magnetic holder can hold tools up to 1.8kg.Easily mount screwdrivers, hammers, wrenches, spanners, and more. Not only does the tool holders design save floor space, it keeps your everyday tools logically displayed within easy reach too. Grab the tool you need straight away, no rummaging required. Simply attach each magnetic tool holder to the wall using the included fixings. Or why not fix them to the front of your worktable?At 60cm wide, create extensive garage tool storage anywhere. All our products are backed by a minimum 2 year warranty, so you can be safe in the knowledge that if anything happens we're here for you. Use our products with confidence.
Keep your workbench clear and your tools organisedMade from durable steel can hold tools up to 1.8kg40cm wide, create extensive garage tool storage
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here