VonShef Stand Mixer 1000W, Electric Food Mixer w/ 4.5L Bowl

The secret recipe to creating delicious cakes and bakes, without the usual kitchen stress? Just one ingredient – the VonHaus stand mixer! Including a flat beater for regular cake mixes and batters, a dough kneading hook for heavier bread and pastry mixtures, and a balloon whisk for light meringues. Do away with all the manual labour involved in baking and create patisserie worthy goodies with ease – no elbow grease required! Feed the family with the large 4.5L stainless steel bowl, featuring an easy-pour splash guard so you can gradually add ingredients mid-mixing – splatter free! Use the dial on the front of the stand whisk to easily switch between eight speed settings and a pulse function.

Featuring 8 speed settings and a pulse function Finished in a steel silver and black colourway Easy clean up, hand wash with ease

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)