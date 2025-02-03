VonShef Black Cast Iron Japanese Teapot with Infuser 800ml

Add a touch of culture to your tea-making with the beautiful teapot - perfect for any discerning tea lover. Cast iron is renowned for its ability to evenly distribute heat for a more flavourful cup of tea. Featuring a mesh infuser insert, it gives you the freedom to brew your favourite loose tea or use tea bags. Traditional hobnail effect and over-arching handle creates an elegant addition to any table top. During the 17th and 18th centuries, cast iron tea pots were placed over an open charcoal fire to keep water warm, which was believed to slowly release iron into the water, providing drinkers with a dietary source. This, combined with sophisticated intricate designs, led to huge popularity - popularity which remains to this very day.

Featuring a Japanese influenced hobnail design Complete with a rustic rope effect handle Perfect gift to keep your tea lovers happy

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)