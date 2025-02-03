VonShef Electric Mini Food Chopper 500ml 400W, 2 Speeds

Save yourself time, effort and mess in the kitchen with this 400W mini chopper designed to make light work of food preparation. The VonShef Mini Chopper is the ultimate sous chef when it comes to chopping, blending, blitzing, mixing and pureeing. Simply add your ingredients to the 500ml blending bowl, securely fit the blades and push down on the lid to activate the blades. The attachments can be easily removed for convenient cleaning. In addition to the standard speed, you can set the turbo feature for harder contents or larger volumes. This appliance comes with a chopping/mixing recommendation for all kinds of foods – from nuts to vegetables – making this a truly valuable addition to any kitchen. The clue is in the name, but this mini chopper is small enough to remain unobtrusive on countertop display, or conveniently store away in a cupboard.

Chops, blends, mixes and minces effortlessly Pulse or gently blitz food with 2 speed settings Stainless steel blades and set on a non-slip base

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)