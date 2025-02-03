VonShef 8 Cup Cafetiere, 1l Double Walled Stainless Steel

Say goodbye to bland instant coffee and hello to full-bodied cups of delicious aromatic coffee with the VonShef 8 Cup Glass Cafetière. A traditional method of making rich, full-bodied coffee, the French Press is extremely easy and convenient to use, so you can sip on a fresh cup whatever the time of day. Generously sized, the cafetière boasts a 1 litre/ 1000ml capacity -capable of producing 8 cups of coffee. Made from strong heat resistant borosilicate glass with a contemporary copper coloured stainless steel frame and easy grip heat resistant handle. Hand wash for fuss-free cleaning. Perfect for use at home, in the office or on your travels. Also suitable for brewing tea. Supplied gift boxed – great birthday, Christmas or housewarming present.

Bring a taste of France with the VonShef cafetiere 1l capacity offers enough for 8 cups of coffee Simply scoop in ground coffee & add boiling water

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)