VonShef 2L Ice Cream Maker Machine with Removable Inner Bowl
Treat the whole family to some delicious homemade ice-cream with this clever VonShef Stainless Steel Ice Cream Maker. Simply add your ingredients and let the machine do the rest. Please note: the mixture will expand during freezing, so we recommend filling the bowl with 500-750ml. It features a strong mixing paddle and reversible motor to deliver a smooth, soft consistency. The inner bowl is double-walled for added insulation, ensuring optimum performance during the freezing process. It is also completely removable from the rest of the unit for easy serving and cleaning. The large open chute allows you to add ingredients at any stage of the process. Whether it’s nuts, fruit or chocolate, it’ll be delicately folded into the mix with the paddle arm. The sleek cylindrical stainless steel design makes this a modern addition to any kitchen countertop and remains compact enough to easily store in a cupboard. The large 2L capacity is plenty big enough for serving dessert at a dinner party or for storing in the freezer to enjoy as a treat whenever you like. What will your first creation be? Frozen yoghurt, sorbet, or your very own unique recipe ice cream.
Our ice cream machine boasts generous 2L capacityOne-touch operation and speedy mixing timeCompact machine perfect for storage to save space
