VonShef 3 in 1 Toastie Maker, Waffle Maker & Grill 700W

When hunger calls, make sure you’re ready to deliver the tasty goods with the help of the VonShef 3 in 1 Snack Maker.

Make toasties, topped waffles, grilled meat and more using this VonShef 3-in-1 Snack Maker. The large, removable non-stick plates provide space for 2 waffles, 2 large sandwiches or a medium sized panini.

With its easily interchangeable sandwich, grill and waffle plates you can whip up fluffy waffles, crispy toasties or grilled goodies all with one handy countertop appliance.

Featuring non-stick plates your snack of choice will slide out with no fuss or mess. Cleaning is also a simple task, merely wipe the plates with a damp cloth after cooling down.

With thermostatically controlled ‘power on’ and ‘ready’ lights, wait for your appliance to reach temperature before adding ingredients. (And don’t be afraid to go wild, we won’t judge.)