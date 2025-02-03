VonShef Rice Cooker/ Steamer 1.8L Capacity 700W

If you struggle to get rice just right, or need to continuously watch the pot to monitor its progress, discover a new, easy way to cook rice with the VonShef 700W Rice Cooker. An efficient alternative to cooking rice on the hob, the VonShef 700W Rice Cooker allows you to perfect your measurements and controls cooking conditions to ensure fluffy results every time. With its large 1.8L capacity, you can cook a single cup or up to 8 cups of rice in one go – ideal if you’re cooking for one or hosting a dinner party. This rice cooker includes a measuring cup and instruction manual with clear measurement guidelines to help you cook just the right amount of rice each time. Non-Stick Cooking Pot The removable inner cooking pot features a non-stick coating to prevent rice sticking to the pot surface during the cooking process – allowing for easy serving and quick clean up. Meanwhile, the glass lid with steam vent ensures moisture is kept within the cooking pot - while making sure it doesn’t boil over. The inside of the cooking pot features a handy line measurement system to indicate where the water level should be for different amounts of rice. Use the spoon included to serve up delicious rice portions after cooking is finished. Keep Warm The keep warm function automatically activates once the cooking cycle is complete – great it you’re not ready to eat right away or want to come back for a second serving.

Measuring Cup, Serving Spoon & Keep Warm Setting Serve up the non-stick pot straight to your table Serves up wholesome portions for up to 8 people

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)