VonShef Electric Knife & Scissor Sharpener 2 Grinding Wheels
Calling all stay-at-home foodies, create the best results every time and chef it up in your own home with the VonShef electric knife sharpener. Perfect for rediscovering old utensils, save yourself the research and cost of buying new, and revive your old but gold kitchen tools back to top standard! Struggling to craft your best meals? Surround yourself with top quality kitchen tools and you might very well become the next star chef! Featuring a 2 stage sharpening system, your blade sharpener consists of a coarse grinding wheel to create a sharp edge, which the fine grinding wheel then defines, producing a top standard knife that you may have otherwise thrown out! Thanks to its small but mighty build and cord storage, easily store away your compact kitchen knife sharpener until next time.
Features 2 grinding wheels for a simple sharpenIncludes a scissor & screwdriver sharpening portCompact storage, cord storage and non-slip feet
