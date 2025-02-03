VonShef Dual Belgian Waffle Maker W/ Non-Stick Plates 1000W

The VonShef waffle maker goes further than just indulgent weekend breakfasts. Load up with yoghurt, fruit, and honey for a healthy sweet tooth fix. On a keto diet? Try out chaffles for a tasty low-carb alternative. Experiment with different batter mixtures and toppings to make mealtimes exciting!

1000W Double Waffle Maker for Belgian Waffles, Keto Chaffles & American Waffles

Featuring a family-friendly dual plate design, enjoy fluffy waffles in a flash with this round waffle maker. Simply wait for the green indicator light to go out, pour in your batter of choice, and enjoy! All in under 10 minutes, satisfy your waffle cravings instantly. The cool touch handle allows safe handling and serving, so you can get the whole family involved in making their own waffle creations. Once done and devoured, just wipe down the non-stick Belgian waffle maker with a damp cloth.

Double Waffle Design

Ideal for family homes, from breakfast to dinner.

Treat yourself to a larger portion or divvy up the goods; no more fighting over who gets first dibs!

Auto Temperature Control

Creating perfectly fluffy waffles, every time.

Whether you prefer yours pale or crispier, the automatic temperature control ensures tasty results.

Cool Touch Handle

Enjoy safe, family-friendly fun in the kitchen.

Serve up the delicious goods without burning your hand! Perfect for getting the family involved.

Compact Waffle Iron

Ideal for use and storage in smaller kitchens.

With a sleek silver finish and compact build, upgrade your kitchen counters and cupboards today.

Dual Non-Stick Plates

For perfect presentation and easy cleaning.

Remove your waffles without any scrubbing or scraping; stubborn burnt marks are a thing of the past!