VonShef 3Pc Cast Iron Skillet Pan Set - 6", 8", 10"

Featuring three sizes to provide the perfect steak pan, cookie skillet, or tarte tatin dish – introduce stovetop-to-oven cooking into your kitchen with the VonHaus cast iron pan set. With unmatched heat retention, sear to perfection on the hob before achieving deliciously tender results in the oven. Naturally non-stick and non-toxic cookware is an essential in any home, crafted to make chef duties easier and meals even tastier. Featuring two pouring lips, easily create low-oil dishes without compromising on flavour. Plus, wash up in a flash – no more scrubbing at stubborn residue! Your frying pan set comes pre-seasoned, requiring just a single seasoning before first use plus occasional maintenance. Compatible with electric, induction, gas, ceramic, and halogen hobs, plus ovens up to 220°C.

Suitable for all hobs: All hob types & oven safe Pre-seasoned & non-stick: No chemical & easy clean Healthier frying: Pouring lips for fat drainage

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)