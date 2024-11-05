VonShef Potato Ricer Masher for Fruit & Veg with Soft Grip Handle

VonShef Steel Potato Ricer The VonShef food press is ideal for making smooth lump free mashed potato and is also suitable for a wide range of vegetables including other root vegetables. The soft silicon handles make it easy to grip and provide added comfort when using. The ricer can also be used as a fruit press and allows you to create smooth fruit purées in minutes. It is also a great way to make home-made additive free baby food. The size of the item (10cm cup) fits over most pots and bowls helping to avoid any spillage or waste. The product is quick and easy to use come with a hanging hole for efficient storage and is dishwasher safe.

Mash to feed the masses: 10cm diameter saving time Strong & sturdy: Stainless steel with soft grip Easy-use & easy-clean: Dishwasher safe

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)