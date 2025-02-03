VonShef 3L Airpot Hot Water Dispenser with Double-Wall Insulation

VonShef 3L Airpot for Hot & Cold Drinks | 12 Drink Capacity Enjoy piping hot tea and coffee on tap. Keep hot drinks piping hot, and cold drinks ice cool with the VonShef airpot. From warming mulled wine to refreshing lemonade, level up your drinks all year round. Or, fill it up with a smooth soup and serve your starters up in style. The wide opening makes it super easy to fill, empty, and clean. Hot Water Pump Flask with Safety Lock | Stainless Steel Airpot Enjoy piping hot tea and coffee on tap. This pump flask is constructed from stainless steel, sure to stand the test of time in both style and durability. Set on a 360° swivel base, the airpot is perfect for large catering events, as well as day-to-day home use. With a large three litre capacity, save energy re-boiling the kettle, and keep everyone happy all day long. Safety features include a lock switch and two lid release buttons; the lock shuts off liquid flow, whilst the release buttons ensure that the lid stays firmly in place. Keep drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. For Hot & Cold Liquids Whether you need a tea urn, coffee urn, or juice dispenser – enjoy your drinks the right way. Mess-free, stress-free hot beverage dispenser. Push Button Vacuum Pump The one-touch operation makes brewing a cuppa super easy, ideal for those who suffer with hand pain. Robust design for comfortable, secure carrying. Cool Touch Carry Handle We all know the angst of carrying liquids from the kitchen to the lounge – bid your fears farewell! Ensuring safe use, both on-the-go and at home. Safety Lock Switch Perfect for picnic trips, rest assured that the hot water urn keeps your liquids securely contained. Spin for easy serving – no heavy lifting required. 360° Rotating Base The swivel base is ideal for catering to large groups, allowing drink refills from all angles.

Keeps liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours Easy serving: vacuum pump action operation

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)