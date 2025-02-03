Marketplace.
image 1 of VonShef 5Pc Pot & Pan Set, Induction Safe Copper Stainless Steel

VonShef 5Pc Pot & Pan Set, Induction Safe Copper Stainless Steel

No ratings yet

Write a review
Product data sheet

£49.99

£49.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonShef 5Pc Pot & Pan Set, Induction Safe Copper Stainless Steel
VonShef Copper Pan SetAdd a complete cooking set to your kitchen with our 5-piece copper pan set.A copper heat-resistant exterior results in safer handling of the pans, with the ceramic interior ensuring consistent cooking every time.The pans are dishwasher safe and suitable for use on any hob type.Classically designed, the long-lasting pans includes air-vented glass lids to avoid over-boiling and stainless-steel looped chefs handles & knobs.
All your kitchen needs: 3x Saucapan 2x Frying PanSuitable for all hobs: induction, electric, gasSafe easy frying: Dishwasher safe ceramic interior
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here