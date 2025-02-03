VonShef 300W Black Hand Mixer Electric Whisk with 5 Speeds

Having trouble whisking and mixing? Leave it to our powerful 300W Hand Stand Mixer, featuring a variety of settings and attachments to deal with any culinary challenge and finished in a sleek black & silver colourway for a professional touch. Make scrambled eggs with the chrome beaters, knead dough with ease using the dough hooks, and use the balloon whisk to make delicious whipped cream or freshly whipped egg whites. To suit any task, the mixer features 5 speed settings alongside a turbo function for when you need some serious power. Easily change between settings using the intuitive thumb-operated switch. The lightweight mixer’s 1.1.m cable allows for maximum manoeuvrability, letting you really get involved in your food preparation.

5 speeds and turbo boost fir thicker mixes Ergonomically designed and super lightweight Easy clean up with dishwasher safe whisks

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)