VonShef Cocktail Shaker Set, Green & Gold 6pc Set with Parisian Shaker & Accessories

VonShef 6pc Parisian Green & Brushed Gold Cocktail SetCocktails crafted by you, for you.Whether you're a budding bartender or master mixer, bring the bar to your home with the VonShef cocktail kit. The brushed gold accessories compliment the embossed green design elegantly, transporting you to the swankiest cocktail bar in town. Packaged in a sleek gift box, give the gift of mixology.Stainless Steel Cocktail Making Set with 550ml Shaker | Gift Box & Recipe GuideSip in style: your perfect pour awaits.Included in the cocktail shaker set you'll find a 550ml shaker, Hawthorne strainer, muddler, double jigger, pourer, and bar spoon. All components are specially selected to help you create all your favourites; shaken or stirred, long or short. Crush any herbs with the muddler, measure out the perfect amounts using the pourer and double 25/50ml jigger, stir together with the long-handled bar spoon, and give it all a good old shake. Finally, use the strainer to serve up cocktail bar-worthy tipples.Muddler, Stirrer & PourerCrush, stir, and serve to perfection.Use the muddler and stirrer to crush, mix, and infuse your drinks with aromatic herbs and flavours.Jigger & StrainerPerfectly measured, perfectly served: every time.Measure 25/50ml with the jigger. Use the strainer to filter out unwanted ingredients when pouring.Stylish Parisian ShakerAdd elegance to your bar with this classic design.Transform your kitchen into your favourite cocktail bar with the Parisian cocktail shaker.Shop the Parisian RangeFind the ultimate cocktail shaker kit for you.Featuring copper, gold, silver, graphite, black, and green gold colourways to elevate your home bar.Recipe Guide IncludedAll your favourite tipples, plus some new recipes.Our guide has all you need in one place – no endless searching. You might even find a new favourite!
Shake in style: Green and brushed gold designIncludes strainer, muddler, pourer, jigger & spoonPremium stainless steel: durable body & easy clean
