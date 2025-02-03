Marketplace.
image 1 of VonShef 300W Cream Hand Mixer Electric Whisk with 5 Speeds

VonShef 300W Cream Hand Mixer Electric Whisk with 5 Speeds

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.99

£23.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonShef 300W Cream Hand Mixer Electric Whisk with 5 Speeds
Our VonShef Hand Whisk comes with 5 impressive components which allow you to carry out a variety of cooking techniques with great ease and convenience. Mixing dough and heavier cake mixes is easy with the durable chrome dough hooks. Use the chrome beaters to whisk egg whites, light cake mixtures and batters and cream ingredients. Five speed settings plus a turbo setting allow you to achieve high quality results from your VonShef Hand Whisk, as you can select the perfect speed for your ingredients. For whipping cream and egg whites speed five is just the job, whilst a slower speed would suit stirring gravies and mashing vegetables. Not only is it highly functional, the VonShef Hand Whisk is stylish too, coming in a contemporary cream design. It’s also compact and lightweight, and can be transported and stored with ease. All of the accessories included are dishwasher safe and easy to clean, leaving you with more time to bake and less time scrubbing.
5 speeds and turbo boost for thicker mixesErgonomically designed and super lightweightEasy clean up with dishwasher safe whisks
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here