VonShef 300W Cream Hand Mixer Electric Whisk with 5 Speeds

Our VonShef Hand Whisk comes with 5 impressive components which allow you to carry out a variety of cooking techniques with great ease and convenience. Mixing dough and heavier cake mixes is easy with the durable chrome dough hooks. Use the chrome beaters to whisk egg whites, light cake mixtures and batters and cream ingredients. Five speed settings plus a turbo setting allow you to achieve high quality results from your VonShef Hand Whisk, as you can select the perfect speed for your ingredients. For whipping cream and egg whites speed five is just the job, whilst a slower speed would suit stirring gravies and mashing vegetables. Not only is it highly functional, the VonShef Hand Whisk is stylish too, coming in a contemporary cream design. It’s also compact and lightweight, and can be transported and stored with ease. All of the accessories included are dishwasher safe and easy to clean, leaving you with more time to bake and less time scrubbing.

5 speeds and turbo boost for thicker mixes Ergonomically designed and super lightweight Easy clean up with dishwasher safe whisks

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)