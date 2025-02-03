VonShef 10Pc Glass Containers with Lids (5 x 1L and 370ml)

Whether you're a meal prep master, the head-chef in a large household, or just looking to save takeaway leftovers, take the stress out of the kitchen with the VonShef glass food containers. The five 1050ml and five 370ml containers provide ample room for the most extravagant batch cooking sessions. From the cooking to the cleaning, our food prep containers with lids streamline every stage of meal prepping. Remove the lid and heat your meal in a max 220°C oven or microwave, before storing leftovers in the freezer. Take the glass lunch box with lid on-the-go without a worry thanks to the silicone seal and snap-lock lid, preventing leaks and containing odours. Finally pop the food containers with lids in the dishwasher; not only is the borosilicate glass durable, but it’s stain-resistant too. Meal Prep Containers Prep ahead and beat the manic mid-week rush. Save yourself the effort of cooking from scratch every day, and the cost of fresh ingredients. Set of 10 Containers Perfect for family lunches or solo meal prepping. Featuring ten containers holding 1050ml and 370ml, prep all your meals from breakfast to dinner. Airtight & Leakproof Complete with silicone seals and snap-lock lids. No matter how much sauce, rest assured that your meal won't leak in your bag or smell up the fridge. Oven & Freezer Safe Built to withstand temperatures between -20-200°C. From cooking to storing, our borosilicate glass meal prep containers with lids have got you covered. Nesting Design Stackable and space saving storage. When not in use, the smaller containers nest neatly within the large ones to save cupboard space.

Oven-safe & freezer-safe: Borosilicate glass 5 x 370ml & 1050ml capacities: Ideal for meal prep Leak-proof design: Snap-Lock also dishwasher-safe

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)