VonHaus 30pcs Wall Mount Storage Organiser Bin for Garage

Keep your workspace safe, tidy and organised with the VonHaus 30pc Wall Mounted Storage Bin Organiser.

A great choice for those low on free floor space, this versatile and practical organiser is wall mountable for quick and convenient access to small items.

Just the job for storing a huge variety of items including small tools, accessories and parts such as screws, washers, nuts, bolts, nails, clips, fixtures, fittings and more.

Easy to arrange on the robust back panel in a variety of different ways.

If you prefer, you can use the bins separately without the panel or stack them up.

Back board is in 1 piece.