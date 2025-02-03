Marketplace.
VonHaus Fan Heater 2000W

Stay cosy the savvy way this winter.VonHaus 2000W Fan Heater with Overheat ProtectionIntroducing the VonHaus mini heater: a home essential for warming up in the winter months. Stay warm all through the day and all through your house, using the carry handle to always keep the heater by your side. Whether you’re feeling the chill in your home office or conservatory, consider it gone.Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings & Cooling Fan Function | Heaters for HomeWith two heat settings of 1000W and 2000W, adjust the thermostat dial to your desired level and feel the heat instantly. Innovative regulating technology powers off the fan once your set temperature is reached, cycling back on to maintain it. The result? A cosy room that hasn’t broken the bank to warm up. Equipped with side legs and a base for horizontal and vertical positioning, aim the heat exactly where needed. And when summer rolls around, select the fan-only setting for a cooling breeze.2-in-1 Hot & Cold FanWith two heat settings and a fan-only button.Heat up your room in a flash using the 1000W or 2000W settings or enjoy a cold blast on a hot day.Adjustable ThermostatEfficient regulator system, for constant warmth.Once your set temperature has been reached, the fan cycles off and on to maintain the temperature.Overheat ProtectionFeaturing a thermal cut-out safety switch.Have peace of mind that should the space heater overheat, it will automatically power off.Dual PositioningWith the option to place upright or on its side.Featuring legs for horizontal use and a stand for vertical use, the small heater fits in any room.Floor or Desk FanUse as a room heater, desk heater, or tent heater.The perfect addition to any home office desktop, for warmth that you can actually feel.Power Settings: 1000W/2000WDimensions: 24 x 24 x 13 (HxWxD)Cable Length: 1.4mSuitable for Rooms up to: 15m²Colour: WhiteWeight: 1kgPortable: YesAdjustable Thermostat: YesOverheat Protection: Yes
2 in 1 heater and cooler, has a fan functionCompact in size and easily portableAutomatic overheat protection keeps you safe
