VonHaus Fan Heater 2000W

Stay cosy the savvy way this winter. VonHaus 2000W Fan Heater with Overheat Protection Introducing the VonHaus mini heater: a home essential for warming up in the winter months. Stay warm all through the day and all through your house, using the carry handle to always keep the heater by your side. Whether you’re feeling the chill in your home office or conservatory, consider it gone. Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings & Cooling Fan Function | Heaters for Home With two heat settings of 1000W and 2000W, adjust the thermostat dial to your desired level and feel the heat instantly. Innovative regulating technology powers off the fan once your set temperature is reached, cycling back on to maintain it. The result? A cosy room that hasn’t broken the bank to warm up. Equipped with side legs and a base for horizontal and vertical positioning, aim the heat exactly where needed. And when summer rolls around, select the fan-only setting for a cooling breeze. 2-in-1 Hot & Cold Fan With two heat settings and a fan-only button. Heat up your room in a flash using the 1000W or 2000W settings or enjoy a cold blast on a hot day. Adjustable Thermostat Efficient regulator system, for constant warmth. Once your set temperature has been reached, the fan cycles off and on to maintain the temperature. Overheat Protection Featuring a thermal cut-out safety switch. Have peace of mind that should the space heater overheat, it will automatically power off. Dual Positioning With the option to place upright or on its side. Featuring legs for horizontal use and a stand for vertical use, the small heater fits in any room. Floor or Desk Fan Use as a room heater, desk heater, or tent heater. The perfect addition to any home office desktop, for warmth that you can actually feel. Power Settings: 1000W/2000W Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 13 (HxWxD) Cable Length: 1.4m Suitable for Rooms up to: 15m² Colour: White Weight: 1kg Portable: Yes Adjustable Thermostat: Yes Overheat Protection: Yes

2 in 1 heater and cooler, has a fan function Compact in size and easily portable Automatic overheat protection keeps you safe

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)