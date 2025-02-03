VonHaus 15L Ash Vacuum Cleaner for Home or Workshop

The vacuum comes fitted with a hygienically advanced HEPA and cloth filtration system which traps fine ash particles to prevent them from recirculating around your home, while a mesh nozzle attachment prevents the intake of larger blockage-causing debris. All filters are hand washable for easy reuse. The 1.25-metre long flexible hose is ideal for manoeuvring around awkward spaces, while the aluminium nozzle/extension head facilitates easy access to awkward spaces - ensuring you’re able to clear ash from even small crevices. Wherever you need to vacuum, the 4m long power cord offers the added freedom you need to do so with ease. Dimensions: H30.5 X D31 X L31cm Weight: 3.6kg Cable length: 4m

Large 15L capacity, more debris and less clean-ups Long reach 1.25m flexible hose and 4m power cord Carry handle for easy transportation anywhere

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)