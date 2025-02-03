VonHaus Extra Large Set of 3 Heavy Duty Magnetic Tool Holders

Like a neat and tidy workshop, but just don’t seem to have the space to keep all your tools organised? This set of 3 X 60cm workshop storage strips is an affordable way of keeping your workbench clear of clutter, yet ensuring all your tools are within easy reach whenever you need them. The VonHaus Magnetic Tool Holder comprises a set of four for the sturdy magnetic strips that are easily secured to the wall with screws (included). The removable dividers included make these strips incredibly versatile. Use them without the dividers for independent use, or add the dividers to link strips together, creating a longer storage strip. The steel structure creates a tough, durable surface with a magnetic attraction that’s capable of holding onto tools up to 20kg The magnetic tool holder has the advantage of occupying space that would otherwise remain unused – all you need is an expanse of wall and you’re ready to go. Or, you can also fix the strips to your workbench if that’s more practical.

Made from durable steel can hold tools up to 20Kg Wall-mounted magnetic tool strip saves floor space Simply attach to the wall using included fixings

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)