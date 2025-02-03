Marketplace.
image 1 of VonHaus Shrewsbury Grey Bathroom 3 Tier Corner Shelf

VonHaus Shrewsbury Grey Bathroom 3 Tier Corner Shelf

No ratings yet

Write a review
Product data sheet

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonHaus Shrewsbury Grey Bathroom 3 Tier Corner Shelf
Introduce sleek style into your bathroom today with the VonHaus corner shelf unit. With an open shelf design, subtle grey finish, and understated tongue and groove motif, this corner tier shelving is sure to add a dash of contemporary class to any bathroom – modern or traditional, bright or neutral.Striking the perfect balance between flair and functionality, this bathroom storage unit has it all. With three open storage shelves, keep your bathroom essentials close to hand whilst showcasing your favourite decorative pieces, adding your own stylistic stamp. The water-resistant, easy-clean coating means no worrying about the odd shower splash, so you can go about your morning routine stress-free. No floor space? No problem: the wall mounted shelves provide nifty storage in small spaces.
Modern grey colourway with shaker style designCompact design for bathroom, kitchen or loungeWater resistant paint perfect for busy bathrooms
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here