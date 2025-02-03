VonHaus Shrewsbury Grey Bathroom 3 Tier Corner Shelf

Introduce sleek style into your bathroom today with the VonHaus corner shelf unit. With an open shelf design, subtle grey finish, and understated tongue and groove motif, this corner tier shelving is sure to add a dash of contemporary class to any bathroom – modern or traditional, bright or neutral. Striking the perfect balance between flair and functionality, this bathroom storage unit has it all. With three open storage shelves, keep your bathroom essentials close to hand whilst showcasing your favourite decorative pieces, adding your own stylistic stamp. The water-resistant, easy-clean coating means no worrying about the odd shower splash, so you can go about your morning routine stress-free. No floor space? No problem: the wall mounted shelves provide nifty storage in small spaces.

Modern grey colourway with shaker style design Compact design for bathroom, kitchen or lounge Water resistant paint perfect for busy bathrooms

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)