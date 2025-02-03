VonShef Swiss Fondue Set, Red Cast Iron w/ Non-Stick Enamel Coating

VonShef Swiss Pot Fondue Set Bring Swiss-inspired indulgence to the table. The VonShef Swiss Fondue Set is the perfect centrepiece to dazzle guests at your next dinner party. With six long-stemmed forks for dipping, you can recreate the ultimate alpine culinary experience with friends in the comfort of your own home. Cast Iron Construction. The set is made from durable cast iron, which warms evenly for a perfectly consistent fondue and is extremely hard wearing for long-lasting performance. Key Features. Six long-stemmed forks. Colour coded to prevent mix ups. Adjustable burner. Includes snuffer for total flame control. Splash guard. Rest forks comfortably and reduce spillages. True Swiss Style. With a graduated red exterior, a cream interior and a single Swiss-style side handle for pouring, this is an après-ski fondue experience taken straight from the alpines. Easy To Clean. The pot's enamel coating is naturally non-stick and odour resistant, making clean up easy after every use. Better still, a splatter guard and drip tray ensures your dinner table (and guests!) stay clean too.

Cast iron construction with adjustable fuel burner No mix-ups: Complete with 6 colour-coded forks Non-stick: Easy clean enamel for sweet or savoury

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)