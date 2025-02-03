VonShef Cast Iron Skillet 10", Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick

Experience cast iron cooking power. A highly useful addition to any kitchen, this pre-seasoned cast iron skillet pan is perfect for frying, searing and browning your way to delicious meals on the hob and in the oven. Heats Evenly. Made from highly conductive cast iron with an induction base, this skillet pan heats evenly and reaches high temperatures on any type of hob. Key Features. Hanging loop. Built in for convenient storage. Pouring lips. For pouring out excess fat and liquid with ease. Cast Iron. Ultra-durable and heats evenly. Naturally Non-Stick. This skillet pan comes pre-seasoned, which means that vegetable oil is baked into the pan at a high temperature to create a naturally non-stick surface. Oven Safe. For home chefs who want to utilise the potential of hob-to-oven cooking, this skillet pan is completely oven safe to 250°C.

Healthier Frying with pouring lip for fat drainage Uses a naturally non-stick, chemical-free surface When not in use, simply use the hanging loop

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)