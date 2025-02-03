VonHaus Oil Filled Radiator 11 Fin Portable Electric Heater

Your home, heated your way. VonHaus 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator | Oil Heaters for Home. Keep warm this winter with the new and improved VonHaus 11 fin oil filled radiator. Powered by ThermoDynamic engineering, the precision fins feature five oil channels and an enhanced surface area for unrivalled heating efficiency. More than just a heater, invest in your comfort and well-being today. 2500W White Oil Filled Heater with Thermostat Dial & Timer | Portable Radiator. Transform your space into a haven of warmth with minimum energy wastage. Equipped with an adjustable thermostat and power settings of 1000W, 1500W, and 2500W, you can provide the optimum heating needed to warm any room up to 30m². Schedule the radiator to switch on/off using the 24-hour timer, ensuring warmth when you need it most whilst keeping your bills low. Our radiator puts safety at its core thanks to the advanced auto shut-off technology, including overheat and 45° tip-over safeguards.

11 thermostatically controlled oil filled fins Three power settings and a 24 hour timer Thermal cut-off and safety tip-over switch

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)