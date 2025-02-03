Marketplace.
VonHaus Chester Tall Bathroom Cabinet in Oak Effect

Introducing the VonHaus bathroom tallboy; the stylish solution for all your bathroom storage needs. With a minimalist no-handle door, natural wood effect finish, and slatted design, this tall storage cabinet is sure to add that rustic charm to any bathroom – modern or traditional, bright or neutral.Striking the perfect balance between flair and functionality, this bathroom storage unit has it all. With two adjustable shelving cupboards to stow away your essentials and a mid open shelving section for easy-access toiletries, say goodbye to unwanted clutter! The water-resistant melamine finish means no worrying about the odd shower splash, so you can go about your morning routine stress-free. No space? No problem: the tall storage unit’s slimline design offers nifty storage in tight spaces.
Natural wood effect with sleek handleless doorsSpace saving storage with adjustable inner shelvesThe tallboy unit comes with an anti-tip strap
