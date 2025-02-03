Marketplace.
VonShef Food Steamer Electric with 3 Stackable Tiers 800W

Steaming is the healthier way to cook. It doesn’t require any additional oil, and it locks in more of the nutrients and natural flavour of your ingredients for a more wholesome and tasty result.If you’re ready to take the leap into healthy, flavour-packed steam cooking, this feature-packed, non-BPA steamer from VonShef is the most convenient way to do it.- 3-tier 800W steamer heats in only 15 seconds to steam fish, meat and vegetables- A bowl is included to help prepare rice and grains- 0-60 minute timer lets you set the perfect cooking time- Side inlets and external level indicator make topping up water supply easy- Boil-dry prevention mechanism turns the device off if water runs out- All tiers and accessories are non-BPA and dishwasher safeRapid heatingWith an 800W heating element, it takes no more than 15 seconds for this steamer to start cooking your ingredients. Combined with a 0-60 minute timer function, you can really be precise with your steaming for perfect results.Three TiersNot only is it healthier to steam your food, but the 3L stackable tiers let you cook separate portions of meat, fish and vegetables all at once for efficient energy use. For added versatility, a bowl is included to enable rice and grain steaming too.Easy to useSteaming a delicious meal couldn’t be simpler; use the side inlets and external level indicator to top up the water supply, add your ingredients to the tiers and set the cooking time using the 0-60 minute dial.Dishwasher safeFor easy cleaning, each of the three tiers and the rice bowl included are dishwasher safe, so you can enjoy steamed food every day with minimal hassle.Boil-dry preventionWorried about water running out while you leave food to steam? Rest assured – if this happens, the unit will automatically switch-off to prevent a hazard.
Simply fill the water reservoir and set the timerCook your veggies, meat and rice at the same timeSafety shut off, external indicator & side inlets
