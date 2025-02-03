Marketplace.
VonHaus Articulating TV Wall Bracket for 23-56" Screens, 45kg Capacity

£29.99

£29.99/each

VonHaus Articulating TV Wall Bracket for 23-56" Screens, 45kg Capacity
Tired of straining your neck to get a good view of the TV? With the VonHaus TV bracket, you can position, tilt, and swivel your screen to suit your space. Complete with the screws and components, and a handy spirit level, say goodbye to hefty TV stands and achieve a sleek aesthetic with ease. Upgrade your TV set up with this wall mount TV bracket, made from robust steel for unrivalled durability. With a heavy duty capacity of 45kg, you can sit back, relax, and comfortably enjoy your favourite TV show. Strong yet slimline, the wall bracket has a minimum profile of 70mm, extending up to 370mm for corner positioning. To combat glare and find the perfect positioning, tilt the wall bracket ±15° and rotate 120°. Compatible with VESA sizes 75x75, 100x100, 200x200, 300x300, and 400x400mm.
15° tilt and 120° swivel for full articulationVESA Sizing - Min 100x100, Max 400x400mmConstructed from heavy gauge alloy steel
