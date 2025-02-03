VonShef Defrosting Tray, Aluminium body with spill-proof border

VonShef Defrosting Tray Everyone has, on occasion, forgotten to take the frozen meat from the freezer in preparation for the evening meal, then either hurriedly defrosted it in the microwave (partially cooking the edges) or bought a last minute take away. The VonShef Magical Defroster tray solves this common problem by allowing you to defrost frozen food up to 10x faster than at room temperature! The Magical Defroster Tray requires no electricity, chemicals or heating! In fact, the tray will be completely cool to the touch! Simply place the defroster tray onto your kitchen counter and add your frozen food to the top. I know this all sounds too good to be true, so here's a simple test. Place an ice cube onto the defroster tray and another onto a normal household plate, watch as the ice cube on the Magical Defroster Tray melts before your eyes! Thawing times will vary depending on the thickness of the meat but on average it will take between 30 and 60 minutes, much quicker than leaving in the fridge which can take 24hrs to fully defrost and quicker and safer than at normal room temperature, which can take 10 hours. Leaving meat out at room temperature for long periods of time is also unhygienic, allowing bacteria to spread. The Magic Defroster is simple to clean, needing only soap and hot water. As always, use precautions when handling raw meat. Specifications: Made from Aluminium L35 x W19.7cm 2.8mm Thickness

Rapid defrost cuts of meat & more in 30-60 minutes Stress & spill free: Spill-free & dishwasher safe Hygenic defrosting: reduces spread of bacteria

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)