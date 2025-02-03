Bomb Cosmetics Lip Scrub Apple Crumble

Lip treatment designed exfoliate lips

Introducing our revolutionary Lip Scrub Treatment Stick, a delightful fusion of innovation and indulgence crafted to transform your lip care routine.

Say goodbye to messy jars and tubes – our unique stick design offers unparalleled convenience and ease of application, ensuring that your lips receive the pampering they deserve without any hassle.

Infused with the comforting aroma of freshly baked apple crumble, each application becomes a sensory delight, whisking you away to memories of warm kitchens and sweet treats.

Formulated with a blend of nourishing ingredients, our Lip Scrub Treatment Stick doesn't just smell divine – it works wonders for your lips too.

Fine sugar crystals delicately exfoliate away dead skin cells and impurities, leaving your lips irresistibly smooth and soft to the touch.