Cuisinart Neoprene Oven Mitt, 2 Piece - Herringbone Blue

Cuisinart luxury performance neoprene oven mitts offer a new level of quality durability and style. Our products are built for comfort and long lasting performance.

High quality durable materials – added protection to your forearms, wrists, hands and fingers for safe handling of hot kitchenware items.

Easy-care – handwash then lay flat to dry

Heat resistant up to 150 degrees Celsius – handle hot cookware and ovenware with total confidence.

Insulated long cuffs – protects your arms from heat and steam.

Strong non-slip neoprene – protects hands and offers additional stability and gripping power.

Stylish, faux leather hanging loops – for convenient, neat and tidy storage when not in use.

Dimensions – 33cm x 18cm.