Plastic Dog Kennel / House in Brown – 71cm x 71cm x 68cm

New Plastic Dog Kennel House

A strong dog kennel

Suitable for use indoors or outdoors

Supplied flat packed, with a simple clip together design (no tools needed)

Made from durable, UV Stabilized plastic throughout, meaning the item is easy to clean (unlike wooden kennels) and the colour wont fade

Can be used year round as theres no metal parts to go rusty - why not leave the dogs outside in the summer so they can enjoy the nice weather whilst youre out!

Dimensions:

Width: 71cm

Depth: 71cm

Height: 68cmDoor Dimensions:

Height: 48cm

Width: 25.5cm