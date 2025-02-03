Marketplace.
image 1 of Plastic Dog Kennel / House in Brown – 71cm x 71cm x 68cm

Plastic Dog Kennel / House in Brown – 71cm x 71cm x 68cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£40.75

£40.75/each

Sold and sent by Cheaper Online Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Plastic Dog Kennel / House in Brown – 71cm x 71cm x 68cm
New Plastic Dog Kennel HouseA strong dog kennelSuitable for use indoors or outdoorsSupplied flat packed, with a simple clip together design (no tools needed)Made from durable, UV Stabilized plastic throughout, meaning the item is easy to clean (unlike wooden kennels) and the colour wont fadeCan be used year round as theres no metal parts to go rusty - why not leave the dogs outside in the summer so they can enjoy the nice weather whilst youre out!Dimensions:Width: 71cmDepth: 71cmHeight: 68cmDoor Dimensions:Height: 48cmWidth: 25.5cm
Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here