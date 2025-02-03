Black Outdoor Portable Steel Hibachi BBQ Camping Grill

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Easy to assemble BBQ ideal for garden, picnics, beach, camping and caravaning3 position adjustable chrome plated cooking gridNatural wooden handles and feet Enamelled fire bowl Cooking height: 13, 14.5 & 16.5cm Overall height: 19cm approx. Grill 23.3 x 17.7cm approx.

Easy to assemble BBQ ideal for garden, picnics, beach, camping and caravaning3 position adjustable chrome plated cooking gridNatural wooden handles and feet Enamelled fire bowl Cooking height: 13, 14.5 & 16.5cm Overall height: 19cm approx. Grill 23.3 x 17.7cm approx.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.