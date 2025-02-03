Marketplace.
image 1 of Black Outdoor Portable Steel Hibachi BBQ Camping Grill

Black Outdoor Portable Steel Hibachi BBQ Camping Grill

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.75

£10.75/each

Sold and sent by Cheaper Online Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Black Outdoor Portable Steel Hibachi BBQ Camping Grill
Easy to assemble BBQ ideal for garden, picnics, beach, camping and caravaning3 position adjustable chrome plated cooking gridNatural wooden handles and feet Enamelled fire bowl Cooking height: 13, 14.5 & 16.5cm Overall height: 19cm approx. Grill 23.3 x 17.7cm approx.
Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here