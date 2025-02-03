42L Clear Storage Box with Black Lid, Stackable and Nestable Design Storage Solution

This 42L Storage Box is a perfect storage solution for maximizing space in your home. With its clear design, youll be able to easily see whats inside without having to rummage through the contents. The black lid creates a sleek, modern look that will complement any decor. Made from durable, high-quality plastic, this storage box is stackable and nestable, allowing you to maximize space and keep your things organized and easy to access. Measuring 60cm long, 39cm wide, and 26cm deep, its the perfect size for storing shoes, clothing, bedding, and other items that you want to keep out of the way. Its compact design makes it easy to fit under the bed, Its compact design makes it great for most uses, its a great way to save floor space and keep your room looking neat and tidy! The lid is indented to securely stack as many as you like too!

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd